Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston opens up about her February emergency plane landing

ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2019 21:16 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): The 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston has opened up about the details of her emergency plane landing which happened in February. The actor also recalled the funny reply that Jimmy Kimmel texted his wife during the incident.
"It was one of those things that on the take-off, on the taxi, we heard an explosion, which sounded like a pothole if it was a car big enough to go over the Grand Canyon. It was that loud," Fox News quoted Aniston as saying on the Jimmy Kimmel show on Thursday.
On board were Aniston's pals including her 'Friends' co-star Courteney Cox and Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney.
She continued to say that the only person to notice the sound was Cox's father who was a pilot. However, no problem was reported while they were on the runway, so they believed that everything was alright.
During the show, Kimmel spoke of the actor's 50th birthday which included the flight that made an emergency landing. Aniston was travelling to Mexico on a private plane.
Recalling the day, Aniston said, "We take off and two hours in, the flight attendant comes over to me and she says, 'The pilots would like to talk to you.'"
The 'Just Go With It' actor sent her friend as she had "a real fear of flying."
She continued, "Then 10 minutes later, she comes out and says, 'Well, we've turned around. We're actually going back to California. They think we've - they've found some debris from a wheel on the runway. They think it's from our plane."
After this discovery, everyone on the plane started texting their families, added Aniston.
Acquiescing to it, Kimmel said, "I was one of them, too. I'm on Google, looking up things, can you land without a tire?"
Pulling out her phone, Aniston showed Kimmel's response to his wife Molly, "This is the loving response that Molly got when she said, 'Jimmy, I love you and I love Jane, and you've always been an incredible husband.'"
"I just signed up for tinder but I PROMISE not to activate it until we know what's what," Kimmel replied. Aniston also added that the text had a shirtless picture of Kimmel in a backward baseball cap.
Cox also told about the emergency landing in an interview given to Extra, a news magazine, in February.
Aniston with the group had departed for Cabo San Lucas and was flying in the Mexican airspace, reportedly, when the crew decided that landing won't be safe at that time. The plane was redirected to Ontario International Airport. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 12:26 IST

Jennifer Lawrence all set for silver screen return post engagement

Washington D.C [U.S.A], June 2 (ANI): Actress Jennifer Lawrence is making her come back with the upcoming X-Men movie 'Dark Phoenix.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 11:12 IST

Pratt and Hemsworth wish Tom Holland a happy birthday

Washington D.C. [USA], June 2 (ANI): Tom Holland turned 23 years old on Saturday and string of fellow celebrities wished him on his special day.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:23 IST

Kim Kardashian's daughter assists her in getting ready for...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 2 (ANI): Kim Kardashian West on Saturday shared a series of pictures and revealed that her eldest daughter, North, helped her style for a surprise anniversary date.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 23:19 IST

Jennifer Lopez reunites with former husband at kid's function

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): Jennifer Lopez, along with her fiancee and former Basketball player Alex Rodriquez, attended her kid's school function in Miami. The two were also joined by her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 22:54 IST

Cardi B sets a record, stays 18 weeks atop R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B has set a record as she maintained the No. 1 spot for the longest time among females, on the 'R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay' chart. The chart was started in the year 1993.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 22:36 IST

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston's former estate on sale for USD 49 million

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): Once Hollywood's limelight couple, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Beverly Hills estate has now been put up for sale for a hefty amount of USD 49 million.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 21:46 IST

Katrina Kaif shares adorable video practicing dialogues for 'Bharat'

New Delhi (India), Jun 1 (ANI): Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Bharat' is just a few days away from hitting the screens and the film's team is making sure to keep their fans on their toes by sharing behind the scenes videos and stills from the upcoming movie.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 21:46 IST

Bill Cosby drops defamation countersuit against 7 accusers

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): American comedian Bill Cosby dropped his defamation countersuit against seven women who accused him of sexually assaulting them.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 20:37 IST

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate Pride Month

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kicked off Pride Month on Saturday with a sweet post dedicated to the LGBTQ community.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 19:15 IST

Sonam Kapoor celebrates one year of 'Veere Di Wedding' with...

New Delhi (India), Jun 1 (ANI): 'Veere Di Wedding', starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, was appreciated for bringing a women-led narrative on the silver screen. The chick flick clocked one year today and Sonam penned a heartfelt note remembering her 'veere

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 18:40 IST

Isaac Hempstead Wright reveals who was behind 'GoT' finale twist

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright, who played the role of Bran Stark in the insanely popular HBO show 'Game of Thrones', is clearing up another mystery related to the series' ending.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 17:52 IST

Priyanka Chopra denies reports of meeting Meghan Markle, Archie

New Delhi (India), Jun 1 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra is setting the record straight for once and for all.

Read More
iocl