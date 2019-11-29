Jennifer Aniston prepares Mexican dish for friend Jimmy Kimmel on Friendsgiving

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 29 : Jennifer Aniston cooked a Mexican dish for her close friend Jimmy Kimmel for her annual Friendsgiving dinner party on Wednesday night (local time).

The actor prepared enchiladas, for the popular host after he jokingly complained to her last year about her dinner options, reported Us Weekly.

"Ok, @jimmykimmel... here are your f*%king Friendsgiving enchiladas," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her baking the Mexican dish.



"Finally someone listened to me," Kimmel said later in the video.

In 2018, the 'Friends' actor starred in an episode of the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" where he told her that she must prepare distinct food on Friendsgiving instead of cooking those traditional Thanksgiving recipes because his dinner the next night feels like leftovers.

"I'm making the same thing everyone had the night before again," Kimmel explained. "So in its essence, you've turned my meal into leftovers. So what I would suggest, if I may be so bold, because-"

"You're doing this on national television?" Aniston responded. "You want me to sacrifice my Thanksgiving meal?"

"No, I don't," Kimmel said. "Because you're still having Thanksgiving and the Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving where God, Jesus and his friends intended for it to be."

