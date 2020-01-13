Jennifer Aniston re-unites with her girl-'Friends'

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 13 (ANI): Months after breaking Instagram with her debut picture with her 'Friends', actor Jennifer Aniston shared yet another post with the female cast of the sitcom on Monday.

The actor shared two pictures with actors Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox where the trio is seen extremely happy and overjoyed.

"Hi from the girls across the hall," Aniston captioned the picture.

Later, actor Lisa Kudrow also took to her Instagram to share two pictures from the reunion.

In one picture Courteney Cox was seen kissing Kudrow on her head and in another one Courteney was seen posing with a smile while the other two were seen slaying with a pout.

"Bliss. And more bliss #goodgirlfriends," Kudrow captioned the picture.

Earlier in October, Aniston made her Instagram debut with a picture with the entire star cast of the much-loved sitcom 'Friends'. (ANI)

