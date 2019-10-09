Jennifer Aniston recalls how Harvey Weinstein 'bullied' her

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): Even Jennifer Aniston is one of Harvey Weinstein's victims and the actor narrated her own experience of being "bullied" at the hands of the disgraced producer.

The 'Friends' actor got candid about the time Weinstein pressured her to wear a dress from his ex-wife Georgia Chapman's fashion line - Marchesa.

"I remember, right when Georgina's clothing line Marchesa was starting. That's when he came to visit me in London while we were shooting. He'd be like, 'Ok, so I'd like you to wear one of these to the premiere,'" People quoted her as recalling in an interview for Variety's Power of Women issue.

Aniston's account referred to the time she worked with Weinstein for the 2005 film 'Derailed'.

"And I went through the book, and at the time, it wasn't what it is today. It was not for me. He was like, 'You have to wear the dress.' That was my only bullying. And I was like, 'No, I will not wear the dress.'" She recalled.

She added, "Well, what was he going to do? Come over here and make me wear it?!"

Weinstein has been accused of multiple cases of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Aniston's comments came in the wake of her upcoming show 'The Morning Show' at Apple TV+ on November 1 which centers around a story of sexual misconduct.

Actor Ashley Judd had opened up about her encounters with Weinstein in the New York Times. She detailed how the producer allegedly sexually harassed her during a 1997 hotel meeting.

As of now, Weinstein is set to go to trial in January next year for charges of rape, predatory sexual assault and criminal sexual act based on the accusations of two women, according to The Washington Post. (ANI)

