Jennifer Aniston reminds fans about self-love in latest post

Washington [USA], December 20 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Aniston who never shies away from speaking her mind, on Sunday (local time) reminded her fans about self-love with an alluring picture of self.

Treating her fans with a monochromatic picture from her archived gallery, the 'Friends' star took to Instagram and shared weekend thoughts on self-love.

The alluring post, in which the 51-year-old actor is seen lying on a countertop against a mirror and kissing the reflection of her image, garnered more than three millions of likes including one from Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor, within a few hours of being posted.





With the captivating picture, Aniston wrote, "What a year. Reminder to give yourself a little love... and hang in there. Photo by @peggysirota (from the archives)," using a kiss and folded hands emoticon.

On the work front, Jennifer Aniston has recently announced that she has resumed shooting for 'The Morning Show Season 2'. Apart from that, she is lined up with more compelling projects like, 'Hail Mary', 'First Ladies', 'Murder Mystery 2' and an untitled project with Sophie Goodhart. (ANI)

