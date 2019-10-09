Jennifer Aniston reveals she misses 'Friends' 'every day'

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): You are not the only one who misses 'Friends'! Fifteen years after the beloved sitcom came to an end, Jennifer Aniston reveals she, too, misses the series "every day" but fears that a reboot would "ruin" the show's legacy.

Aniston recently opened up about a recent 'Friends' reunion and the risk of a reboot, reported USA Today.

The 50-year-old actor said on 'Howard Stern Show' that the "whole gang" gathered on Saturday at her co-star Courteney Cox's home for dinner.

"David Schwimmer was in town, and we all happened to have a window of time, so we all got together. Oh my God, we laughed so hard," she said.

"No one in that crew annoyed you?" Stern asked of the cast that also included Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

"Not one," Aniston confirmed, describing the experience as "lightning in a bottle."

The actor went on to reflect on her days on the show, noting that she would be nothing without it.

"We all miss it every day. I would be nothing without it," she said of the sitcom.

Although Aniston said "not much," would be required for her to reprise her role of Rachel, but she worries revisiting the series would disparage it.

"I honestly think we would love it. I really think there is an idea that if there is a reboot of the show, it won't be even close to as good as what it was, so, why do it," she told Stern.

"It would ruin it," the radio host assessed. Aniston echoed similar sentiments, adding, "It would ruin it."

"And the legacy is everything, right?" Stern asked. "Mhmm," Aniston agreed.

While at the Tribeca TV Festival Friday last month, the series' co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane ruled out the possibility for a reboot or reunion show.

"The reason we won't do a reunion is that this is a show about that time in your life when your friends are your family and once you start having a family, that changes. So it wouldn't be what's at the heart of the show anymore," Kauffman said.

"The other reason is, it's not going to beat what we did," Kauffman added.

Crane noted, "We really feel like we did the show we wanted to do and we got it right. If you visited those characters now, it would just have a different DNA, and chances are, it wouldn't be as good a show. Why go back to the well?"

The cast of the show have remained friends since the show ended its run in 2004, and the actors have occasionally been spotted together. The actors always find time to reunite, especially the women, fuelling rumours of a reunion or a possible reboot in the future.

The American sitcom was touted as one of the most popular ones and is still the talk of the town among fans, who are eagerly waiting to see their favourite stars back together.

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, the beloved sitcom ran for 10 seasons on NBC between 1994-2004. It followed the story of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City. (ANI)

