Jennifer Aniston reveals she relates to her character from 'The Morning Show'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Aniston, who became a household name after starring in the beloved sitcom 'Friends', recently opened up about her role in the upcoming series 'The Morning Show' and said that the character's struggles draw parallels to her own life.

Aniston found plenty to identify with her character Alex Levy, the television news anchor that she plays in the upcoming drama, which is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+, reported Fox News.

The actor stars and serves as an executive producer on the show, portraying the co-anchor of a male counterpart, played by actor Steve Carell, who is fired for sexual misconduct in the show.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Aniston acknowledged that she and Levy share some similarities.

"There's a similarity to my life," Aniston said.

The actor went on to share that she and Levy share some common ground, like days when she "just wants to cry."

"I relate in ways of feeling like, when you don't want to be seen, and you don't want to go out of the house, and you want to just scream, and you don't want to walk on a red carpet. I don't want to stand behind a podium, I don't want to have my photograph taken, I want to just cry today. You know," she said.

Aniston also gushed about the amount of ground the show covers with her character, who deals with "children, guilt, power struggle, being a woman in the industry, going through a divorce, publicly going through a divorce, feeling alienated, being just a little bit of a screw-up."

On being asked if she could have played this role at any other juncture in her career, Aniston said, "No. I didn't have the experience."

In preparation for the role, the 50-year-old actor said that she went behind-the-scenes at 'Good Morning America' and also spent time with American journalist Diane Sawyer, picking up Sawyer's wardrobe selections and caffeine habits.

Apart from Aniston and Carrell, the series also stars Reese Witherspoon.

Witherspoon, who plays a younger reporter in the upcoming drama series, said that she was "so psyched" to work with Aniston, with whom she first appeared in 'Friends' playing her sister.

'The Morning Show' will premiere on Apple TV+ on November 1. The show is about the high-stakes world of morning news and the people behind it.

Aniston recently starred in the Netflix original movie 'Murder Mystery' alongside long-time friend and actor Adam Sandler. She's also set to star in 'The Fixer', which is currently in pre-production. The movie is about a former Miss USA contestant who becomes a successful sports manager. (ANI)