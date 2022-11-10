Jennifer Aniston reveals she underwent IVF, slams claims she broke up with partner as she "wouldn't give him a kid"

Washington [US], November 10 (ANI): Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston revealed that "she was trying to get pregnant" many years back and underwent in-vitro fertilization.

In an interview with Allure, the 'Friends' star opened up about her personal life, sharing details about her attempts to get pregnant and the challenges she faced while she was trying to conceive, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

"I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," she explained. "All the years and years and years of speculation. ... It was really hard."

She said she has "zero regrets" about her efforts, and even felt "a little relief" because there's nothing left to speculate or question about her attempts to get pregnant. It's something that now, she said, "I don't have to think about that anymore."

"I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.' You just don't think it," Aniston said. "So here I am today. The ship has sailed."



Aniston, who was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017, also called back at the "narrative" that she never wanted children and was a "selfish" partner whose husband left her because she "wouldn't give him a kid."

"I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid," she said. "It was absolute lies. I don't have anything to hide at this point."

Aniston said she learned a lot from her hard times.

"I would say my late 30s, 40s, I'd gone through really hard shit, and if it wasn't for going through that, I would've never become who I was meant to be," she said. "That's why I have such gratitude for all those shitty things. Otherwise, I would've been stuck being this person that was so fearful, so nervous, so unsure of who they were," she shared.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aniston is all set to come up with the third season of the Apple TV+ series 'The Morning Show'. (ANI)

