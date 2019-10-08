Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston reveals what she absolutely 'hates' about dating

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 22:56 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Aniston is opening up like never before! The star isn't a fan of being set up on dates by her friends and we totally get it.
During her interview on the 'Howard Stern Show', the 'Friends' actor revealed her current relationship status and on what her least favourite part about dating is, reported E! News.
The star opened up on her love life, insisting that she is perfectly happy single.
The actor has been single and not ready to mingle since splitting with former husband and actor Justin Theroux in 2017 and has more than enough on her plate without dating anyone new currently.
On being asked whether she enjoys being single, the 50-year-old actor said, "Yeah, and I'm very busy. For now. I'm promoting The Morning Show. I'm prepping for next season."
While the 'Murder Mystery' actor is seemingly enjoying the single life, Stern still jokingly asked her whether she'd want him to set her up with someone.
At the thought of a blind date, Aniston said that she 'hates it' when people try to play matchmaker for her.
"Not right now. But listen, I just don't like being set up. I don't like it. Hate it," the star told Stern.
The actress also revealed that she sought help from a psychologist after her divorce from Theroux. The pair parted ways in late 2017 after two years of marriage. However, they recently reunited in July to say goodbye to their dog.
Meanwhile, Aniston, who was also married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, previously also revealed that she is 'not heartbroken' over her separation from Theroux.
She said, "The misconceptions are "Jen can't keep a man," and "Jen refuses to have a baby because she's selfish and committed to her career." Or that I'm sad and heartbroken. First, with all due respect, I'm not heartbroken. 'And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what's going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don't know what I've been through medically or emotionally."
In honour of launching his new SiriusXM Hollywood studios, Stern hosted a live broadcast of his show in Los Angeles, marking his first broadcast from the West Coast in nearly 20 years.
Aniston was part of the star-studded group of guests, which included some big names like Robert Downey Jr., Adam Levine, James Valentine, Jimmy Kimmel, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:27 IST

