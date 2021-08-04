Jennifer Aniston says she has cut ties with people who refused to get vaccinated

Washington [US], August 4 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Aniston, who became a household name after starring in the hit sitcom 'Friends', revealed that she has stopped associating with some people from her "weekly routine" over differing opinions on COVID-19 vaccination.

The 52-year-old star recently admitted that she had to cut ties with a few people over their vaccination status, reported People magazine.

"There's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts. It's a real shame," she said in InStyle's September cover interview.

"I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate," Aniston continued.

The 'Murder Mystery' actor said it's everyone's moral and professional obligation to disclose their vaccination status. Aniston also noted that a lot of opinions on vaccines are based on "fear and propaganda".

"I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day. It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion -- but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda," she said.

Aniston has been an advocate for social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols since the pandemic began in March last year.

She previously pleaded with her 37.7 million followers to wear a mask last June. "This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples' lives. And it really shouldn't be a debate," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Aniston continued to urge the use of face masks a month later, revealing that her friend Kevin was hospitalised with COVID-19.



"Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages," she captioned a photo of Kevin hooked up to machines.

Aniston recently told People magazine about the importance she's found in meditating "every day" as the pandemic continues to rage on.

"I just have faith in a bigger picture, I guess. And I believe in humanity, even though there's so much to discourage us from believing in it -- but I do," she said in June.

The 'Friends' star also cited the pandemic and a lack of social distancing for the delay of the show's reunion special, which recently earned an Emmy Award nomination for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded).

"Unfortunately it's very sad that we had to move it again," Aniston told Deadline in August.

"It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it," she added at the time.

'Friends' originally aired for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. The beloved sitcom followed the story of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City.

The reunion special episode, which is available to stream on Zee5 in India, was all about living the aura of the famous sitcom and taking fans on an emotional joyride.

The cast relived the moments that they shared together on and off-screen. Some of the cast members even recreated their famous moments from the show that made them a viral hit in the late 1990s and the early 2000s. (ANI)

