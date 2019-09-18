Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston was told to lose 30 lbs to make it big in Hollywood

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:11 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Before actor Jennifer Aniston became a successful filmstar gracing countless magazine covers and red carpets, she was just another young, working actor in an industry with high beauty standards.
Before the actress became a household name by starring in the beloved sitcom 'Friends', she was told to lose about 30 lbs to make it big in the film industry, according to a new book in honour of 'Friends' 25th anniversary, reported People.
"She had to lose thirty pounds if she wanted to stay in Hollywood," author Saul Austerlitz wrote in 'Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show That Defined a Television Era'.
"Los Angeles was a tough place to be an actress -- it was a tough place to be a woman -- and Jennifer Aniston's agent was reluctantly levelling with her," the author added.
Aniston had gotten a call-back and was instructed to wear a leotard. According to 'Generation Friends', she joked, "This'll blow it for me," to her agent, who "responded seriously."
"Aniston was hardly fat -- everyone could see she was beautiful -- but as the show she would one day become indelibly associated with later made a point of noting, the camera added ten pounds," the author added in his book.
In a 1996 cover story for Rolling Stone, Aniston revealed her pre-fame guilty pleasure snack.
"I ate too many mayonnaise sandwiches. Mayonnaise on white bread --- the most delicious thing in the world," she revealed back then and said she didn't resent her agent for his potentially offensive feedback.
"My agent gave it to me straight. Nicest thing he ever did. The disgusting thing of Hollywood --- I wasn't getting lots of jobs 'cause I was too heavy'," she told the magazine at that time.
Years later, she told People that aside from the size, she was grateful that the moment prompted her to make healthier choices.
"I was like, 'What?!' But my diet was terrible, milkshakes and french fries with gravy. It was a good thing to start paying attention," she said with a laugh.
She shed the weight and soon landed her most famous role till date as Rachel Green in 'Friends'.
She had actually already committed to another pilot, 'Muddling Through', that got picked up by CBS.
NBC brass told the 'Friends' creatives to find another Rachel, but they had fallen for Aniston.
She shot the first six episodes of 'Friends' but was told she would be contractually obligated to drop out if 'Muddling Through' was greenlit. However 'Muddling Through' tanked and 'Friends' rose to fame, and Aniston became a celebrity nearly overnight.
Aniston recently told InStyle that she feels better than ever at the age of 50.
"Fifty was the first time I thought, 'Well, that number.' I don't know what it is because I don't feel any different. Things aren't shutting down in any way," she said.
"I feel physically incredible. So it's weird that it's all of a sudden getting telegraphed in a way that's like, 'You look amazing for your age.' I think we need to establish some etiquette around that dialogue and verbiage," she added.
On the work front, Aniston recently starred in the Netflix original movie 'Murder Mystery' alongside long-time friend and actor Adam Sandler. She will next appear in Apple drama series 'The Morning Show' and 'The Fixer', which is currently in pre-production. The movie is about a former Miss USA contestant who becomes a successful sports manager. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:23 IST

IIFA 2019: Bollywood celebrities arrive in style for the starry night

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The biggest award night of Bollywood is finally here and stars are bringing their fashion A-game to the green carpet of the 2019 International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA).

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 20:48 IST

Here's how Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston prepped for 'The...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): In the Apple's upcoming drama series 'The Morning Show', actors Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon play journalists from different backgrounds, who face similar battles.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 20:05 IST

Did Jennifer Lawrence tie the knot with Cooke Maroney?

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Did actor Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney just said their 'I do's' or picked up a marriage license?

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:43 IST

Liam Payne confident about One Direction's reunion

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Liam Payne opened up about the future of the famed band One Direction and revealed that most of the group members are ready to reunite.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:15 IST

B-town wishes Shabana Azmi on birthday

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): As evergreen actor Shabana Azmi turned 69 today, a string of fellow celebrities wished her a year full of love and happiness.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:49 IST

Katy's reconciliation with Taylor was about 'setting an example...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Singer Katy Perry wanted to set an example when she ended her long feud with Taylor Swift earlier this year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:16 IST

Brad Pitt to 'abstain' from Oscars campaigning

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): American actor Brad Pitt is planning to take it easy during this award season. The star says that he will "abstain" from campaigning in the upcoming Oscars race despite being expected to be among the contenders for starring in films 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:34 IST

Amazon's anticipated show 'Lord of the Rings' to be shot in New Zealand

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Amazon's much-awaited and anticipated series 'Lord of the Rings' will be shot in the island country of New Zealand.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:33 IST

Mouni Roy slams Mumbai Metro officials after 'huge rock' falls on her car

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Actor Mouni Roy had a scary experience on Wednesday when her car was hit by a huge falling rock from the Mumbai Metro construction site in Juhu.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:10 IST

Vicky Kaushal pays homage to soldiers martyred in 2016 Uri attack

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal who played the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in the 2019 hit film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' remembered those martyred in the dastardly Uri attack three years ago.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:03 IST

Akshay Kumar just needed some greens to take away his blues!

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): With the depleting green cover, it is always pleasant to spot some freshness around us.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:55 IST

'Made in China' trailer: Rajkummar brings 'soup-er hit jugaad of...

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): While Indians are well acquainted with the term 'Jugaad', Rajkummar Rao is here as a Gujarati entrepreneur in 'Made in China' to prove that it can actually yield great results.

Read More
iocl