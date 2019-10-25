Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston won't let Instagram become an addiction, will use two phones

Oct 25, 2019

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): After setting the internet on fire with her Instagram debut, actor Jennifer Aniston pledged for it to not become an addiction.
The 'Morning Star' celeb has already broken a record for the fastest time to reach one million followers in just five hours and sixteen minutes but she will now have two phones to streamline her usage of the photo-sharing application.
"I won't let it be addictive. I decided to get two different phones," Aniston told The Los Angeles Times, as reported by Fox News. She added, "So one sits in my office and when that [Instagramming] has to happen, I'll commit to that."
The 'Friends' actors' Instagram account is still creating buzz, as of now, she has 16 million followers. The 50-year-old has received over a million likes on each post and her second post garnered 21.2 million likes.
The 'Bruce Almighty' actor doesn't want to invest all of her time on Instagram as she stated, "The thing I don't want to do, which was always a hesitation for me in the beginning, is be consumed by it." "I don't want to become distracted like that."
"I already get distracted enough by other things in life," Aniston added. "But I'm very happy that it seems to have been a fun thing and that it seems to be well received. I could see how it's fun to creatively put those little bits together, be funny, make fun of yourself and have fun just in general. And being able to connect with fans and it makes them very happy," she said, reported Fox News.
Aniston currently follows 179 accounts and is yet to take advantage of other features, such as stories and highlights. (ANI)

