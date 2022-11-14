Jennifer Aniston's father John Aniston passes away

Washington [US], November 14 (ANI): Veteran actor John Aniston is no more. He breathed his last on November 11 at the age of 89.

The news of his demise was confirmed by his daughter Jennifer Aniston on Instagram.

Taking to social media, the 'Friends' alum penned an emotional note in remembrance of her father.



"Sweet papa...[?] John Anthony Aniston ..You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now," she wrote.

"I'll love you till the end of time. Don't forget to visit," she concluded her post.

Aniston had played a different character, a doctor, on Days of Our Lives in 1969-70, then worked on two other daytime serials, CBS' Love of Life and CBS/NBC's Search for Tomorrow, before returning to Days in July 1985. He received a Daytime Emmy nomination for his efforts in 2017, Hollywood Reporter reported.

Aniston also appeared on episodes of 'Combat!', 'I Spy', 'The Virginian',' That Girl', 'Airwolf', 'Star Trek: Voyager', 'The West Wing', 'Gilmore Girls', 'Cold Case' and 'Mad Men'. (ANI)

