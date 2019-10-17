Jennifer Aniston's 'Friends' co-stars welcome her on Instagram

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): After making her Instagram debut on Tuesday, actor Jennifer Aniston received a warm welcome by her 'Friends' castmates.

The 50-year-old shared a picture of her fellow cast members from the '90s sitcom including Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer to mark her first foray into the world of Instagram.

Her on-screen brother and sister, Cox and Schwimmer, shared adorable posts to welcome Anniston to the platform.

Cox, who played Monica Geller, shared a picture with her-costar where she can be seen hugging her

"Hi Jen!" she captioned the image. "Welcome to the social media world...it sucks. You're gonna love it!"

Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller in 'Friends,' shared a picture of his own. It features both Schwimmer and Aniston's characters at the famous, fictional Central Perk coffee shop where the shooting of the series took place.

"Hi Jen! x," he captioned the snap.

Interestingly, Aniston has taken Instagram by storm. Soon after her first post, the actress set a new record for the fastest time to reach one million followers in just five hours and sixty minutes, reported Fox News.

'The Morning Show' actress not only gained friends, but she also dethroned one famous couple for the title: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

(ANI)

