Jennifer confesses on missing out major roles in past

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 21 (ANI): Jennifer Aniston missed out on major roles as she played the role, Rachel, in the immensely popular sitcom 'Friends' for over 10 years.

Post receiving an award for her role in 'The Morning Show' at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the actor faced the media and confessed that she really wanted to play the role of Wonder Woman but waited too long for it to happen, reports Fox News.

However, Jennifer is not gloomy and looks forward to her career ahead. "I have a lot to do. I really, honestly, feel that I'm just kicking into a creative stride," said Aniston.

She added, "I've just discovered a new love of this, in a new way, that I didn't know that I had before, so I almost have new eyes that I'm seeing what it is that I do as an actor."

The 50-year-old this time beat Olivia Colman who earlier won the Golden Globe in the same category.

Anniston also became the talk of the town as she went on to reunite with ex-hubby Brad Pitt during the award ceremony. Reacting to Brad's act of watching Jenni's speech, the 'Friends' fame only commented by saying 'so sweet' and nothing else. (ANI)

