Jennifer Coolidge wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited series trophy for 'The White Lotus'

Los Angeles [US], September 13 (ANI): Veteran Hollywood actor Jennifer Coolidge, at the 74th Television Academy Awards on Tuesday, won the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her role in 'The White Lotus'.

According to Variety, while accepting the award, Coolidge said, "Hey, hi. Wow, thank you. Gosh. What a night. I just want to say to my fellow nominees, just to be in your company, it's incredible."

She added that she'd taken "a lavender bath" just before the show, with it making her "swell up" inside her dress. "I'm having a hard time speaking," she deadpanned. "But anyway, this is so thrilling." Coolidge then proceeded to thank her team, 'The White Lotus' producers, the executives at HBO and her sister.



This win for Coolidge came following her nominations for the same role from the SAG Awards and the Golden Globes.

Created, written, directed and executive produced by Mike White, the show is set at a tropical Hawaiian resort, following the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

In it, Coolidge portrayed Tanya McQuoid, a troubled vacationer mourning the loss of her mother. The show's first season ensemble also included Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy, Fred Hechinger, Brittany O'Grady, Steve Zahn, Lukas Gage, Jon Gries and more. Though the show was initially presented as a limited series, it was renewed for a second season in August, as per Deadline.

Coolidge won this year's Emmy award against competitors including her 'White Lotus 'co-stars Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney, as well as 'Dopesick's' Kaitlyn Dever and Mare Winningham.(ANI)

