Jennifer Garner explains Ellen DeGeneres why she took her cat for a walk in a stroller

Washington D.C. [USA], June 16 (ANI): It seems like American actor Jennifer Garner loves her cat.

According to Fox News, the 48-year-old actor, was recently spotted out on a walk with her kids 14-year-old Violet, 11 -year-old Seraphina, and 8-year-old Samuel with their family cat in a stroller.

During a virtual chat with comedian Ellen DeGeneres, Garner explained what exactly led to the unique outing with her furry friend in a stroller made specifically for cats.

The 'Peppermint' star said, "One of my kids was not into going for walks and we just had to get out of the house and I said 'What can we do?' We have to just commit to going for walks," referring to being stuck at home due to the coronavirus quarantine. She added, " 'I want to take the cat.' So we ordered a cat stroller."



Garner joked that she blames Jerry Seinfeld's wife, Jessica, for the purchase.

"I want Jessica Seinfeld to know that I blame her because she is like a cat lady, and all of a sudden now I have a cat and have a cat stroller and I take it for walks. And it has a leash," she added.

The cat, however, is "happy to go out and about," the actor said.

"It's very titillated by the adventure," she said, "It's into it."

During the chat, Garner also discussed another pet of hers: chickens.

"What a time to have chickens," she stated. "They've been just out there laying [eggs], they just give us eggs. We have eggs out the wazoo." (ANI)

