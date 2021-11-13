Jennifer Garner joins cast of Apple drama series 'The Last Thing He Told Me'

Washington [US], November 13 (ANI): After the recasting of the upcoming drama series 'The Last Thing He Told Me', makers have replaced Oscar winner Julia Roberts with Golden Globe-winning actor Jennifer Garner for playing the lead in the Apple's show.

According to Variety, Julia pulled out from the series based on the book of the same name by Laura Dave, due to a scheduling issue.



'The Last Thing He Told Me' revolves around the story of a woman (Garner) who forms an unexpected relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. The novel was originally published by Simon and Schuster on May 4, 2021.

Laura is adapting her novel for the screen along with her husband, Josh Singer. The couple will serve as executive producers alongside Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter of Hello Sunshine and Garner.

Apart from this, Garner will also star in the Apple series 'My Glory Was I Had Such Friends', which was ordered to series at the streamer in 2018. The series is based on the Amy Silverstein memoir of the same name, as per Variety. (ANI)

