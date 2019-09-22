Jennifer Garner steps out on date with John Miller

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Actor Jennifer Garner stepped out with businessman John Miller, almost a year after they were first seen together.

Garner and Miller were seen together in Santa Monica, California, almost a year after they stepped out together for the first time in November 2018, reported People.

For their outing, the '13 Going On 30' actor wore a navy blue knee-length skirt coupled with a black t-shirt. The pair was spotted at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, where they arrived separately.

Last November, after they made their first public appearance together at a performance of the musical 'Dear Evan Hansen', an insider told the outlet that the 47-year-old star "doesn't call Miller her boyfriend."

At that time, the source said that the actor hadn't introduced Miller to her children, whom she shares with ex-husband and actor Ben Affleck: Violet (13), Seraphina (10), and Samuel (7).

The insider also shared that she only meets John when she isn't busy with her children.

"She only sees John when she isn't busy with her kids. He understands that her kids are her number one priority," the source explained.

Garner and Oscar-winning actor Affleck finalised their divorce in November 2018 after announcing their plan to part ways in June 2015 following 10 years of marriage.

Miller is also divorced from his ex-wife and violinist Caroline Campbell, after calling it quits in 2014. They have two children together.

"As far as dating goes, Jen very much enjoys it," the source told People last November.

"For so long, she couldn't see herself dating. Her friends are very excited that she is dating. She is very much trying to get things private though," the insider added.

Meanwhile, Garner has been spending time with her kids and sharing her silly side on social media.

On Thursday, the actor shared a funny video on Instagram after a recent trip to the dentist went a little unexpectedly.

In the clip, Garner tried her best to spit out several tongue twisters but she could barely move her mouth because it was numbed due to the procedure. The 'Love, Simon' star bursted into laughter mid-tongue twister.

Once she finished her monologue, Garner gave a triumphant "thank you" to the camera.

"It's just a small procedure, he said. Not even a cavity, he said," she captioned the clip, adding, "#numbnumb #sonumb #numbitynumb."

On the work front, Garner will be next seen in 'Fantasy Camp', 'My Glory Was I Had Such Friends', and 'Yes Day'. (ANI)

