Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner steps out on date with John Miller

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 12:37 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Actor Jennifer Garner stepped out with businessman John Miller, almost a year after they were first seen together.
Garner and Miller were seen together in Santa Monica, California, almost a year after they stepped out together for the first time in November 2018, reported People.
For their outing, the '13 Going On 30' actor wore a navy blue knee-length skirt coupled with a black t-shirt. The pair was spotted at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, where they arrived separately.
Last November, after they made their first public appearance together at a performance of the musical 'Dear Evan Hansen', an insider told the outlet that the 47-year-old star "doesn't call Miller her boyfriend."
At that time, the source said that the actor hadn't introduced Miller to her children, whom she shares with ex-husband and actor Ben Affleck: Violet (13), Seraphina (10), and Samuel (7).
The insider also shared that she only meets John when she isn't busy with her children.
"She only sees John when she isn't busy with her kids. He understands that her kids are her number one priority," the source explained.
Garner and Oscar-winning actor Affleck finalised their divorce in November 2018 after announcing their plan to part ways in June 2015 following 10 years of marriage.
Miller is also divorced from his ex-wife and violinist Caroline Campbell, after calling it quits in 2014. They have two children together.
"As far as dating goes, Jen very much enjoys it," the source told People last November.
"For so long, she couldn't see herself dating. Her friends are very excited that she is dating. She is very much trying to get things private though," the insider added.
Meanwhile, Garner has been spending time with her kids and sharing her silly side on social media.
On Thursday, the actor shared a funny video on Instagram after a recent trip to the dentist went a little unexpectedly.
In the clip, Garner tried her best to spit out several tongue twisters but she could barely move her mouth because it was numbed due to the procedure. The 'Love, Simon' star bursted into laughter mid-tongue twister.
Once she finished her monologue, Garner gave a triumphant "thank you" to the camera.
"It's just a small procedure, he said. Not even a cavity, he said," she captioned the clip, adding, "#numbnumb #sonumb #numbitynumb."
On the work front, Garner will be next seen in 'Fantasy Camp', 'My Glory Was I Had Such Friends', and 'Yes Day'. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 12:43 IST

'Queer Eye' co-stars send love after Jonathan Van Ness reveals...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): After podcaster Jonathan Van Ness opened up about being diagnosed with HIV when he was 25, his 'Queer Eye' co-stars have sent him love.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 11:47 IST

'Dream Girl' inches closer to Rs 100 crore mark

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Dream Girl' is continuing its dream run at the box office. The film, which emerged as the actor's biggest opener till date, is now inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 11:44 IST

Khloe Kardashian channels model Anna Nicole Smith in her new photos

Washington DC [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Reality star Khloe Kardashian channelled a famed model and popular fellow reality star late Anna Nicole Smith in her latest Instagram photos.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 11:36 IST

Kylie Jenner hugs daughter, accidentally gets hit in face

Washington DC [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Beauty mogul and reality star Kylie Jenner on Saturday gave a glimpse of what it is like to be a parent.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 11:29 IST

To save Earth, we'll have to take small steps: Varun Dhawan on...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Bollywood powerhouse Varun Dhawan recently opened up about the efforts taken by the team of his upcoming film 'Coolie No. 1' in eliminating single-use plastic.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 10:43 IST

Nick Carter beefs up security after brother Aaron says he would...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter who got a restraining order against his brother Aaron Carter after he threatened to kill his 'pregnant wife and unborn child' has now increased security for his family.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 10:34 IST

Mike Johnson opens up about budding romance with Demi Lovato

Washington DC [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Reality TV star Mike Johnson appears to be smitten by singer-songwriter Demi Lovato!

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 09:58 IST

British historian says Queen Elizabeth likes Meghan Markle

Washington DC [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): The Queen has an unlikely favourite and she is none other than Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 09:34 IST

Jennifer Garner just proved she's the biggest 'Friends' fan!

New Delhi (India), Sept 22 (ANI): Is there a bigger fan of the beloved sitcom 'Friends' than actor Jennifer Garner? Not according to the star.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 06:48 IST

Miley, Kaitlynn not in romantic relationship anymore: Source

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): American singer Miley Cyrus and actor Kaitlynn Carter who were stealing the limelight with their PDA's and linking rumours have decided to call it off.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 06:14 IST

Kevin Hart may face lawsuit over car accident

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): American actor Kevin Hart who sustained injuries in a recent car crash might face a lawsuit over the incident.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 05:45 IST

Julianne Hough gets vocal about how husband Brooks Laich supports her

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Giving some major relationship goals, American singer Julianne Hough recently spoke about doting husband Brooks Laich and how he supports her in every situation.

Read More
iocl