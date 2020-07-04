Jennifer Grey, Clarke Gregg split after 19 years of marriage

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI) Hollywood stars Jennifer Grey and Clarke Gregg have decided to end their marriage.

According to Fox News, the couple announced the news on Friday in a joint statement on their social media accounts.

Their statement read, "After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we'd always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other."



"We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we've shared and the wonderful daughter we've raised. P.S. totally crying as we post this," it continued.

The 60-year-old star Grey, and the 58-year-old star Gregg married in July 2001 on a beach in Martha's Vineyard. Their daughter, Stella, was born in December 2001.

Last month, Grey wished Gregg a happy Father's Day in an emotional post. "Happy Father's Day @clarkgregg. I love you and am beyond grateful you showed up just in the nick o' time to make my dream come true," she wrote.

"For continuing to show up as a devoted, loving dad and partner to raise this amazing human with. couldn't have done it without you," Gray added.

Gregg is best known for his MCU role as Agent Phil Coulson, and Grey previously won season 11 of 'Dancing with the Stars.' (ANI)

