Jennifer Lawrence found her soul mate in fiance Cooke Maroney: Source

Washington [USA], June 20 (ANI): Cooke Maroney is the ideal mate for Jennifer Lawrence, a source said about the couple who got engaged in February.

"They have many of the same interests in the arts, culture and living a life that includes both of their passions, yet sits outside of it. They respect each other and see the world in a similar fashion," the source told people.

The Oscar winner actor met the New York City gallery director in his gallery last year. It was then that Maroney asked Jennifer out, and since then, the two have been seeing each other.

Sometime back, the actor was spotted wearing a ring, as she enjoyed, what seemed like a dinner date, with Maroney.

Jennifer recently featured in X-Men's 'Dark Phoenix' and is currently busy planning her wedding.

Earlier this year, while talking about his fiance, Lawrence said, "He's the greatest human being I've ever met. He really is, and he gets better." (ANI)

