Jennifer Lawrence gets those pre-wedding jitters

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 15:12 IST

Washington DC [USA], June 15 (ANI): Jennifer Lawrence who is all excited and busy in planning her wedding with art dealer Cooke Maroney is getting wedding jitters.
The actor who got engaged in February, and enjoyed an engagement party in New York, opened up about her relationship, wedding plans and more on Thursday during an episode of Catt Sadler's "Naked" podcast as Fox News cited it.
Aside from her excitement over the marriage with Maroney, (she said he's "the greatest human being [she's] ever met"), the 28-year-old Academy Award-winning actor also admitted that she recently had a moment where she was less than calm.
"Yesterday was my only 'bridezilla' moment where I cried because I thought I didn't want to have a bachelorette party, and then last minute I decided I did. Then nobody was available because it was last minute. And then I started crying," she said.
"I was like, 'I don't even know why I'm crying. I didn't know that I wanted a bachelorette party. I guess I just feel pathetic.' [Maroney] was like, 'Oh my god, you don't need to feel pathetic,'" she concluded.
Keeping that aside, the actor is going easy when it comes to planning her big day.
"I've been in a good place," she said. "I haven't been neurotic about my wedding planning. I'm like, too lazy to be neurotic. I saw a dress I liked and I was like, 'That's the dress.' I saw a venue and I was like, 'Cool, we got the venue.'"
The host of the show Sadler further asked Lawrence when was the time she knew that Maroney was the one for her.
"I don't know, I started with the basics. 'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?' It's just -- this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid, but he's just, he's -- you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honoured to become a Maroney," she said.
"I definitely wasn't a place where I was like, 'I'm ready to get married.' I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully," she continued. (ANI)

