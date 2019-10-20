Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Jennifer Lawrence ties the knot with Cooke Maroney in star-studded ceremony

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 08:29 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): Months after Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney engagement in February, the pair tied the knots in Newport, Rhode Island on Saturday.
The wedding was celebrated among some very special guests as the Oscar-winning actor was joined by her family and friends including celebrities like Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, and Sienna Miller.
Among the dazzling stars were also Lawrence's other friend and frequent collaborators, director David O. Russell, Adele, Ashley Olsen, Amy Schumer and Cameron Diaz, who not only graced the event couple's nuptials but also their reception that followed, reported People magazine.
Lawrence and Maroney opted for the Belcourt of Newport castle, which was built in 1894 by American architect Richard Morris Hunt for the big ceremony.
The couple's rehearsal dinner took place on Friday, during which the Lawrence and Maroney hosted a clambake under a white tent on Rose Island. They were joined by Richie, Joel Madden, Diaz, and Miller for the occasion.
One of Jennifer Lawrence's representative confirmed to People that the actor and Maroney exchanged the rings in February.
The 28-year-old star was then spotted with a ring on her finger while enjoying what appeared to be a celebratory dinner with 34-year-old Maroney, at Raoul's, a French restaurant in New York City.
In June, she called Maroney "the greatest human being I've ever met."
"He really is, and he gets better," she added while speaking on Catt Sadler's podcast 'Naked with Catt Sadler'.
"I don't know, I started with the basics," the actor continued, when asked why she chose to marry him. "'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?' It's just -- this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, he's -- you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honoured to become a Maroney."
Following their engagement, a source told People that Maroney "is an ideal mate for Jennifer," adding, "They have many of the same interests in the arts, culture and living a life that includes both of their passions, yet sits outside of it. They respect each other and see the world in a similar fashion." (ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:41 IST

Thank you PM Modi for discussion on change within: Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi (India), Oct 19 (ANI): Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wonderful interaction and open discussion -- Change Within -- Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday thanked the host for shedding light on the role the people from the creative world can play in"spreading awareness of t

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:19 IST

He was very warm, inspiring, deep: B-towners overwhelmed after...

New Delhi (India), Oct 19 (ANI): From Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan to Kangana Ranaut, they were all thanking and congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "wonderful interaction" he had with the celebrities from the creative and entertainment industry on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:59 IST

Rajkumar Hirani weaves Mahatma Gandhi's life, teachings in short...

New Delhi (India), Oct 19 (ANI): Deeply honoured to have played a small part in showcasing Mahatma Gandhiji's greatness," wrote noted filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani as he shared his film bringing Mahatma Gandhi's values back into our lives with his artistry on Twitter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:04 IST

After 'entire body' X-ray, Lady Gaga reassured she's fine

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Days after she fell off the stage, pop icon Lady Gaga reassured fans that she is doing fine.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 18:19 IST

Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani inaugurate 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai...

Mumbai, (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The opening ceremony of India's leading festival - Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star commenced with fervour at one of the oldest and largest indoor theatres, Bal Gandharva Rangmandir here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 18:02 IST

Meghan Markle's lawyers slam publisher for printing 'private' letter

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Days after Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas, released her private letter, the legal team of the Duchess of Sussex has criticised the publisher for printing a "private and confidential" letter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:16 IST

'Laal Kaptaan' off to slow start, 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'...

New Delhi (India), Oct 19 (ANI): Seems like Saif Ali Khan's Naga Sadhu avatar isn't being well received by his fans. His latest release 'Laal Kaptaan' was off to a slow start registering just Rs 48 lacs at the box office on its opening day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:48 IST

Jim Carrey, Ginger Gonzaga call it quits!

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): It is done for actor-comedian Jim Carrey and girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga as the couple has finally called it quits!

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:29 IST

Hugely grateful to everyone: Kate Middleton opens up about...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): After Prince William and Kate Middleton's plane was forced to abort its landing twice and return to Lahore on Thursday, the latter expressed that they are "hugely grateful" to the pilot and crew who looked after them during the dangerous thunderstorm.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:05 IST

Kris Jenner participates in Jennifer Lawrence's rehearsal dinner...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Jennifer Lawrence's wedding with fiance Cooke Maroney this weekend is all over the news and it seems like the guests have already started arriving!

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:16 IST

Miguel Cervantes' wife talks about 'gaping hole of grief' post...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): A few days after Miguel Cervantes announced the heartbreaking death of his 3-year-old daughter, his wife Kelly shared how devastating the loss has been for her.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 14:12 IST

24 years of DDLJ: Kajol pays tribute by recreating her iconic look

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): As 1995 blockbuster 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' completed 24 years on Saturday, Kajol evoked the past sweet memories of essaying the role of Simran in the film.

Read More
iocl