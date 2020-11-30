Jennifer Lawrence's family farm burned to ashes in 'horrible fire'

Washington [US], November 30 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Lawrence's family farm, which also serves as a summer camp in Kentucky, was destroyed by a "horrible fire" Friday evening (local time), the camp said in a statement.

According to Page Six, Camp Hi-Ho announced the news on Facebook Saturday, saying, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire."

"We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls," the statement read.

"We know Camp Hi-Ho is a special place to so many, and we plan to rebuild and repair so that we can move forward with a safe and joyful camp experience this summer."

Nearly 30 firefighters and six trucks were called to the scene Friday evening, according to WYKL News, to bring in enough water to get the inferno under control, as there was no access to hydrants to pump water.



"One of the issues with a rural area is always water supply. Unfortunately, in areas like this, without hydrants, we have to have all our water tankers in for suppression efforts," Simpsonville Assistant Fire Chief Bobby Cravens told WLKY.

The 30-year-old actor's brother, Blaine Lawrence, who is the owner and director of Camp Hi-Ho, sent an email to the parents of campers, which was obtained by TMZ, asking for donations to get the camp back up and running for summer 2021.

As per Page Six, he also detailed the extensive damage - the flames destroyed his office space, stalls for their horses, an indoor riding area for kids, an indoor rock wall, a native wildlife display, an arts and crafts area, and a garage with farm equipment and a nurse station.

He added that there was no damage to the outdoor sports court, archery range, tree fort, pet barn, hen house, the lake area, animal pastures, and riding trails.

Page Six has reported that the Simpsonville Fire and Rescue and the Kentucky State Fire Marshall are investigating the cause of the fire. (ANI)

