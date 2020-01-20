Jennifer looks classy in a white satin gown at SAG awards

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 20 (ANI): Jennifer Aniston with her presence at the red carpet of Screen Actors Guild awards yet again proved that she rules it all.

This time the actor went for a minimalistic look in a body-hugging classy satin gown, reports E! News.

'The Morning Show' actor's longtime stylists Nina and Clare Hallworth customized a gown that complements the actor's body in perfect proportions. The right side of the gown was embellished with a drape from the waist downwards, adding a flare to the attire.

Aniston paired the gown with statement diamond ear-pieces and nude makeup look. The actor who was earlier nominated for Outstanding Female Actor's award for her role in the drama series 'The Morning Show', won it and was seen all smiles during the gala evening.

The 'Friends' fame actor has been the talk of the town for some of her wow looks on red carpets this year. At the Golden Globes, she appeared in an all-black strapless gown along with a ruffled bodice and a detailed belt.

After almost two decades the actor returned to television with 'The Morning Show' which proved to be a wise decision for her as she got recognised for her role in the series several times alongside her long-time buddy Reese Witherspoon.

Both the girls have tried their hands on production and are also the producers of the series. While speaking to Ryan Seacrest at the Golden Globes carpet earlier this month, Jennifer shared, "I've been producing for the last 10 years," adding, "My partner and I, when we started our company, it was at that moment when we were not finding roles and the pieces of material that we felt excited about. So you take matters into your own hands and we are now at this moment. It's incredible." (ANI)