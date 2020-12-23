Jennifer Lopez admits she's contemplating not marrying Alex Rodriguez

Washington [US], December 23 (ANI): Almost two years after getting engaged to Alex Rodriguez, actor-singer Jennifer Lopez recently shared that she is rethinking getting married to her fiancee.

According to Fox News, the statements from the 51-year-old actor came during Andy Cohen's radio show.

"Oh yeah, we've talked [not getting married] that for sure. I mean at our age, we've both been married before, it's like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us? And it's just, it comes down to like personal, like, what do you want to do? There's definitely no rush though," Fox News quoted Lopez as saying.

The Super Bowl halftime performer also revealed that she had planned to get married in Italy in June this year but the pandemic caused her to cancel the plans.



"It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all. So in March or April, we're looking down the pipe and we're going, 'This is maybe not going to happen.' Italy's the worst place in the world. And we were going to get married in Italy. I was like, 'OK, we got to cancel everything'," she said.

The 'Hustlers' actor also referred to actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell who have been together for over 30 years and never got married to explain how she had been rethinking about getting married to Rodriguez.

"It was just a little disappointing. And then you just think to yourself, well, things will happen in their divine time in a way ... but the same thing with like the Goldie thing and Kurt, you think, do you have to, should we?" Lopez said.

"It just kind of gave us a moment to pause and think about it. And I think it's something that maybe is still important to us, but there's no rush, you know, there's no rush, it'll happen when it happens," she added.

The couple got engaged in March 2019 when the former Yankee player proposed to the singer-actor at a vacation an emerald-cut diamond ring worth USD 1 million reportedly. (ANI)

