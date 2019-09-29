Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez celebrate love in lavish engagement bash

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 11:59 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Before walking up the aisle and exchanging vows, American singer Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrated their love in the lavish engagement party.
On Friday night, the celebrity power couple celebrated their love with an engagement party, and it was chock-full of larger-than-life decorations, a star-studded guest list and many more. According to a source, legendary singer and songwriter Carole Bayer Sager hosted the luxurious party at her Bel Air home in Los Angeles.
"It was a dimly lit party with candles everywhere, white flowers and purple lighting," the insider explained of the decor. "It was held both indoors and outdoors."
Additionally, the source told E! News that the couple showed up with their kids and celebrated their close-knitted special night with friends and family, including Leah Remini, Benny Medina, and Angelo Pagan. "It was a chance for all of their friends in LA to celebrate their engagement," the insider said.
Moreover, giving detailed information about the decor, the source added that "there was a seated dinner and lots of toasts to Jennifer and Alex." As for the actor's outfit, she "looked gorgeous in a one-shoulder dress, and [had] her hair in a side part," while Alex looked dapper in a black suit.
The news of their engagement party comes nearly six months after A-Rod got down on one knee and proposed Lopez. While the pair have been pretty tight-lipped about their wedding plans, earlier this month, the retired baseball star gave fans a clue about what he and his leading lady have set for their big day. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 11:58 IST

