Jennifer Lopez all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez

Washington DC [USA], June 15 (ANI): American actor and singer Jennifer Lopez is on cloud nine as she is all set to marry her love, Alex Rodriguez after dating him for two years.

According to Fox News, the 49-year-old actor is excited about her fourth marriage. The actor opened up about her upcoming wedding celebrations in a new behind-the-scenes video from her 'It's My Party' tour.

"I'd like a big wedding and I'd like to get married in a church this time," she explained while rehearsing for a show. "I've never been married in a church."

"I've been married three times, and one was nine months and one was 11 months, so I don't really count those," she added. The other two marriages that the singer is referring to are her relationships with Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003.

Then, she further gives details about her third marriage to singer Marc Anthony and how they were proud parents to twins, Emme and Max, 11-years-old.

"I was married to Marc for 10 years, with the kids," she explained.

"I was very young the first two times I tried to get married. I'm saying 'tried' to get married."

The entertainer's marriage lasted for 10 years from 2004 to 2014.

J.Lo also got vocal about getting married at early ages and what she was she searching for in those relationships. "It seems like, in this life, you're always surrounded by people [and] you're never lonely," she opined.

"But it's very lonely. So you always want somebody with you, somebody."

"I felt like if I got married, I felt like I would always have somebody. But that's not how life works. That's not how it goes. It's a bad reason to get married. Not the right one, the wrong one," she concluded.

The two got engaged in March this year. Alex proposed her while on vacation with a stunning emerald-cut diamond ring. (ANI)

