Jennifer Lopez, Armie Hammer to star in Lionsgate's 'Shotgun Wedding'

Washington [US], October 28 (ANI): Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer are all set to join hands for Lionsgate's action-comedy 'Shotgun Wedding'.

According to Variety, the film finds Lopez as Darcy and Hammer as Tom, a couple who gathers their families together for a destination wedding.

Things between the couple started to go south while later the two get cold feet.



"'Til Death Do Us Part' takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones -- if they don't kill each other first," Variety quoted a press release.

The film will be helmed by Jason Moore who will direct it from a screenplay by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether.

It will be produced by Todd Lieberman, David Hoberman, Nuyorican Productions' Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina.

The production for the film is expected to begin by 2021. (ANI)

