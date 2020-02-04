Jennifer Lopez attends Super Bowl after-party on yacht

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 4 (ANI): American actor and singer Jennifer Lopez celebrated the success of her 2020 Super Bowl performance at a yacht party.

According to TMZ, the singer was spotted hanging out James and Loren Ridinger's yacht after the triumphant performance she and Shakira pulled off at the season's biggest football game.

Aparat from J Lo the yacht party was attended by husband Alex Rodriguez, and Hollywood celebrities like Jamie Foxx, Fat Joe and many more.

Alex who stood right behind Jennifer while she explained that her goal is to be better than last time and how proud she felt when two Latina women performed on such a huge platform.

She later gave a message to all the women, single mothers, working mothers that, "this is what you can do, you can do anything you want."

"And that's what I want my daughters to see and become strong, independent women," Lopez added.

According to the singer, the message from her Super Bowl's performance was to 'lose your voice and get loud.' (ANI)

