Jennifer Lopez channels Iconic Versace Grammys dress on Miami Streets

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 2 (ANI): Jennifer Lopez stepped out in a look familiar to her long-time fans. She was captured rocking the jungle print-inspired garments from Versace while out in Miami with fiance Alex Rodriguez and family on Sunday (local time).

According to E!News, the 50-year-old actor was seen out and about in Miami wearing attire familiar to the plunging green jungle print Versace gown at the 2000 Grammys. The 'Hustlers' actor channelled the sexy award show look for brunch in a printed collared shirt, layered over a white tank top, with matching pants and a pair of sneakers to complete the vibrant and glamorous street style.

In September 2019, Lopez went viral on a new level when she donned an updated version on the runway as the surprise finale of the Versace spring-summer 2020 fashion show in Milan.

The setting was all the more appropriate for the outfit considering Miami is the site of the Versace Mansion where Gianni Versace lived and was fatally shot. (ANI)

