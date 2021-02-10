Jennifer Lopez 'chooses not to pay attention' to speculation involving relationship with Alex Rodriguez

Washington [US], February 10 (ANI): Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez, who got engaged to former baseball player Alex Rodriguez in March 2019, is busy with her work and prefers to ignore chatter about her love life.

A source told E! News that Lopez is heading overseas soon to film her new rom-com titled 'Shotgun Wedding'. Her travel plan follows recent online rumours surrounding the former baseball player and 'Southern Charm' star Madison LeCroy.

The insider shared, "J.Lo will soon begin working on her movie in the Dominican Republic. Everything is fine with Alex. She doesn't let the cheating rumours get to her and chooses not to pay attention."

While the 51-year-old 'Hustlers' actor shoots for her upcoming movie opposite Josh Duhamel, Rodriguez will remain stateside due to his own professional obligations.



The source added, "A-Rod is not going with her to the Dominican. He has his own work and a busy schedule. This is her thing, and she's very excited to get started on the project. They are celebrating Valentine's Day in Miami."

Fan speculation involving Rodriguez and LeCroy began spreading after the TV show 'Southern Charm's' January 28 reunion, in which cast member Craig Conover accused her of cheating on then-boyfriend Austen Kroll with a Miami-based "ex-MLB player." Host Andy Cohen shared that the man was "married" and "very famous."

On February 3, LeCroy told Page Six that Rodriguez is "just an acquaintance," adding that they have spoken on the phone but never met in person. Additionally, a source close to Rodriguez told E! News that he doesn't know LeCroy and has never met her.

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March 2019, however, the duo had to postpone their wedding twice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, on the work front, Lopez is all set to star in the upcoming Netflix film titled 'The Mother'. The actor will also be bankrolling the action feature.

Lopez's forthcoming film 'Shotgun Wedding' has a new leading man after Josh Duhamel replaced Armie Hammer, who was previously roped in to star opposite Lopez in the film. Armie announced last month that he would no longer appear in the Lionsgate film in the wake of his recent social media controversy. (ANI)

