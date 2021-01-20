Jennifer Lopez extends gratitude to 'brave men and women' of America

Washington [US], January 20 (ANI): American star Jennifer Lopez, who is all set to perform at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration on Wednesday penned a note of thanks to the security personnel of her country.

Ahead of her performance in the presidential ceremony, the 51-year-old star shared a short clip on her social media handles to extend her gratefulness for the sentinels for her country.

"What an honor to spend a few moments with these brave men and women. Thank you for your service and sacrifice. I honor you today and every day. Tomorrow I sing for you and all Americans. #inauguration2021," she wrote alongside the clip that sees her posing with the soldiers.





The 'Hustlers' star also shared glimpses of her preparation for the performance by posting two snaps, in the first one she is seen elegantly posing in front of her private jet. Whereas, the second picture features Lopez posing with her teammates in front of the United States Capitol.

With Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw and others are also scheduled to perform in the ceremony.

Tom Hanks will host a primetime special 'Celebrating America' following President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' inauguration on January 20 in Washington DC. (ANI)

