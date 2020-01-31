Jennifer Lopez flaunts USD 4K crystal football clutch ahead of Super Bowl 2020

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 31 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Lopez kicked off her Super Bowl 2020 halftime promo duties with an appearance at a press conference and brought along on theme blingy accessory which stole the show on Thursday (local time).

The 50-year-old actor looked hot in a white bustier top and matching high-waisted pants along with sparkling Jimmy Choo pumps., but the masterpiece of her look was undoubtedly the Judith Leiber Couture crystal football clutch she carried upon arrival, reported Page Six.

J.Lo custom made a standard-issue version of the style costs USD 3,995, adorned with the date of the Big Game, "02.02.2020,"



The 'Hustlers' actor swapped the clutch for yet another Super Bowl-themed bedazzled cup, this one covered in clear and gold stones that perfectly matched her ensemble.



Lopez was joined at the press event by her co-headliner, Shakira who carried a casual look in distressed black denim and vintage Guns N' Roses T-shirt.

The pair will take the stage at halftime on Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, where the Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers. (ANI)

