Jennifer Lopez gears up for Biden-Harris inauguration, shares glimpses

Washington [US], January 20 (ANI) Gearing up for the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris inauguration and her performance for the special ceremony, American singer-actor Jennifer Lopez on Wednesday treated fans to the glimpses of her preparation.

The 'On The Floor' songstress hopped on to Instagram to share glimpses of her preparation for the performance. The star shared a picture in which she is seen stunningly posing in front of her private jet. Dressed in an all-grey ensemble and a matching hat, the 'Hustlers' star looked sexy as ever.

The 'Second Act' star captioned the picture with colours of the US flag, red blue and white heart emoticons and added, "DC Bound."



The post garnered more than 7 lakh likes over the photo-sharing platform.



Lopez also shared another picture from the venue as she sits along with the 'inauguration squad'.



Styled in a chequered ensemble and white t-shirt, Lopez uploaded a picture on Instagram where she is seen smilingly posing with her teammates at the United States Capitol. The picture also sees Chris Appleton who also commented over the post, "Looks like I'm going into 2021 with my eyes closed then..(with a laughing emoticon)."

Taking to the captions, she noted, "#InaugurationSquad 2021."

Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw and others are also scheduled performers for the day's big celebration.

Tom Hanks will host a primetime special 'Celebrating America' following President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' inauguration on January 20 in Washington DC. (ANI)

