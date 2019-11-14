Jennifer Lopez (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Jennifer Lopez (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez gets nostalgic at Oscar Actress Roundtable

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:34 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): It was a starry night when actors like Jennifer Lopez joined Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, Renee Zellweger, Lupita Nyong'o and Awkwafina for the Oscar Actress Roundtable.
While talking about her stripper performance in her last film 'Hustlers' the singer said, "I was terrified to do that opening number."
"It was my fault that I was there, to begin with," the 50-yar-old star continued. "It wasn't written in the script. It just said, 'Ramona finishes a final flourish,' and then me and Destiny meet. I was like, 'No. She's like the big moneymaker at the club. She has to show why. We can't say it, we have to do it. I have to dance on the pole. I have to show them. I have to go there,'" reported The Hollywood Reporter.
Lopez, who has always been responsible for her career growth, recounts the time when she first started, she was determined to book the lead in a romantic comedy. "Because I was Puerto Rican, Latina, I wanted to be in romantic comedies because I felt like all the women in romantic comedies always looked the same way. They were always white."
"I am every girl," Lopez continued. "I am a hopeless romantic. I am a single working woman. I remember thinking, 'I need to be the lead in a romantic comedy. I need to do that. I have to do that.' That's one of the things I went for," she added.
Lopez also opened up about her experience with on-set harassment, mentioning a time when a director asked her to take her top off during a fitting. "I said no. I stood up for myself, but I remember being so panicked at the moment," she said. "There was a costume designer in the room with me, so another woman in the room with me. Luckily, a little bit of the Bronx came out." (ANI)

