Jennifer Lopez is new global face of designer brand 'Coach'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): The 'Hustlers' actor and producer, Jennifer Lopez will star in the luxury brand 'Coach' ad campaigns, following fellow ambassadors like actor Michael B. Jordan and singer Selena Gomez.



This year has been a big one for Jennifer Lopez, from her buzz-worthy role in 'Hustlers' to her jaw-dropping walk on the Versace runway and the celebration of her 50th birthday. But 2020 is already shaping up to be even bigger for the producer, with her highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira and now a hot new partnership with Coach, reported The Hollywood reporter.

Lopez on Tuesday(local time) announced the campaign on her Instagram, sharing her thrill at what's to come with her 105 million followers. "I'm so excited for this collaboration with Coach," she said. "It is a timeless brand that I've always been a fan of and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style, an uptown downtown mix."

Starting in the spring, Lopez will appear in ad campaigns for leather goods, ready-to-wear and footwear company. The collaboration builds on the longtime relationship between the two -- Lopez carried Coach bags as early as her 2002 video "All I Have" with LL Cool J".

In the upcoming campaign, Lopez will be photographed by Juergen Teller, who has captured the likes of Yara Shahidi and Jemima Kirke in iconic locations for previous 'Coach' campaigns.

One year ago, Michael B. Jordan became the first global face of menswear for the Tapestry brand and later designed a Coach unisex clothing line, which he told The Hollywood Reporter is "nostalgic, fresh, utilitarian and functional."

Mother of two, Lopez has always stayed true to her New York roots, from her 'In Living Color' days to her role as executive producer on films like 'Hustlers' and the upcoming drug lord drama 'The Godmother'. Like Lopez, Coach is New York through and through, having been founded in Manhattan 78 years ago.

The brand says it selected Lopez to embody its value for self-expression. "Jennifer is so authentic. She's determined and she's an original who has followed her own path to do things her own way, she really embodies the attitude of Coach and our new campaign," Coach creative director Stuart Vevers said in a statement.

"She's from New York like Coach, which creates another authentic connection with our heritage, and I'm particularly excited about bringing Jennifer and Juergen Teller together."

Lopez will join fellow A-list ambassador and pop star Selena Gomez as part of the Coach family. Earlier this year, Lopez, together with her fiance Alex Rodriguez, launched a collection of sunglasses with the brand Quay Australia, as well as her 25th fragrance called Promise. (ANI)

