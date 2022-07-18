Jennifer Lopez looks drop-dead gorgeous in her first post-wedding picture

Washington [US], July 18 (ANI): American singer and actor Jennifer Lopez recently tied the knot with Ben Affleck and dropped a stunning picture flaunting her ring on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 52-year-old actor treated fans with her first look after marriage.

In the picture, Lopez was seen tucked inside the bed and flaunted her wedding ring and her phone cover with initials.

She looked absolutely gorgeous with the no-make-up look. A glow and happiness can be seen on the singer's face.





Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Sadie". Sadie in her caption indicates the lyrics "Sadie, Sadie, married lady," of a song which is sung by

The couple got a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada US which was taken out and processed on Saturday, July 16. It's in both of their names -Benjamin G Barbra Streisand.

Though Lopez has not shared her bridal look yet but renowned Hair stylist Chris Appletown who is close friends with her recently shared the first look of her Wedding gown on Instagram.

Chris shared a video of JLo twirling in a beautiful white wedding gown and wrote, "last minute feelings before the wedding..."

She kept it simple yet looked beautiful.

The couple first got engaged in late 2002 but called the engagement off in 2004. They both went separate ways, indulged in separate relationships, including marriages and kids, but found their way back to each other last year. The couple has been seemingly inseparable ever since, according to court records, obtained by TMZ,

After dating for a year during the pandemic, the couple made it official. They announced their engagement through a newsletter. JLo posted a video on her official website wherein she is seen shedding some tears of joy while staring at her engagement ring. (ANI) Ben proposed to Jen in 2002 after meeting on the set of the film 'Gigli'. However, the pair called off their engagement in 2004. After going their separate ways, the couple didn't spark romance rumors again. They both went separate ways, indulged in separate relationships, including marriages and kids, but found their way back to each other last year in may 2021 they were spotted holding hands while on vacation in Montana. The couple has been seemingly inseparable ever since. (ANI)

