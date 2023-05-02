Jennifer Lopez looks ravishing in sultry cut-out Ralph Lauren gown at Met Gala 2023

Washington [US], May 2 (ANI): Jennifer Lopez raised the temperature of the Met Gala this year with her sultry cut-out gown from the collection of Ralph Lauren. The ultra-sexy dress featured intricate detailing, such as a floral collar with hand-moulded petals, black silk evening gloves, and a matching petite beret with sculptural tulle.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram profile, Lopez wrote in the caption, KARL...@ralphlauren #MetGala #MetGala2023 @jlobeauty @marielhaenn @robzangardi @ash_kholm @hairbylorenzomartin @tombachik Getty Images.

Fans hailed Lopez as the best-dressed woman on the red carpet. One wrote, "Best dressed there !!! Gorgeous Winner AGAIN!!" Another one wrote, "GOD IS A WOMAN!"

While Lopez rocked the red carpet, fans and followers missed her husband Ben Affleck beside her.

Referred to as "fashion's biggest night out," the Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event welcomes stars, young creatives, and industry paragons The annual fundraiser began in 1948. Publicist Eleanor Lambert came up with the idea to raise money for the newly opened Costume Institute exhibit.

This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label. (ANI)

