Jennifer Lopez looks stunning in new Versace campaign

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 13 (ANI): American singer and actor Jennifer Lopez also known by her nickname J Lo looked sizzling hot in the new VersaceSS20 campaign.

Fox News reported, nearly twenty years after wearing the iconic green Versace dress, the singer reunited with the Italian luxury fashion brand as the face of its 2020 campaign.

J Lo broke the news through her social media and shared a series of pictures of herself in the season's new designs.



The first snap featured Lopez who looked tropical hot as she wore a green fauna print pantsuit and the iconic plunging neckline, paired with several pieces of golden jewellery along with a white belt.

"I am so excited I can finally reveal that I am the face of the #VersaceSS20 campaign! Thank you to @Donatella_Versace and everyone at @Versace for your vision and collaboration," Jennifer captioned the post.

Another look in the post was a short red dress with a fringed hemline and in the other two Jennifer showed off her hot body in a black dress.

The fashion brand has also revealed the deal by sharing on its Instagram account a promotional video featuring the "Hustlers ' star in the clothing line.

"The new #VersaceSS20 advertising campaign features long-time friend of the House @jlo who surprised the audience and broke the internet closing the runway show in an iteration of the iconic Jungle print dress," read the caption of the post. (ANI)

