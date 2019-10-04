Jennifer Lopez, Maluma's 'Marry Me' goes on floors

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): The shooting of 'Marry Me' starring Jennifer Lopez and Maluma among others has begun.

The 'Hustlers' star took to Instagram to share pictures from the first day of shooting the romantic comedy and also praised the Colombian singer as well as her co-star Owen Wilson, calling her time with the crew a "dream come true."

"The art of collaboration...it's what I love about this business!!!" Lopez caption the picture which shows Wilson taking down notes and herself working with Maluma on set.

"True magic happens when inspiration meets the absence of ego. It's so much fun when different artists come together and everyone contributes to create something special and true and real for everyone to experience and enjoy!! Issa flow... Here we go!!! @maluma #owenwilson @MarryMeMovie #Day1 #musicandmoviesmeet #dreamcometrue," she added.

Lopez and Wilson were seen shooting scenes at Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park at Coney Island in Brooklyn, according to Entertainment Tonight, cited Entertainment Weekly.

'Marry Me' is based on a graphic novel by Bobby Crosby. Directed by Kat Coiro, the film follows a successful pop singer who discovers moments before her wedding that her equally successful fiance is cheating on her with her assistant. She then randomly chooses an unsuspecting math teacher played by Wilson from her audience to marry her instead. (ANI)

