Jennifer Lopez (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Jennifer Lopez opens up about injuring Constance Wu on sets of 'Hustlers'

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:45 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): American singer and actor Jennifer Lopez recently made a shocking revelation that she almost broke her co-star Constance Wu's nose while filming their new flick, 'Hustlers.'
In an interview with the entire cast of the film including Cardi B, Keke Palmer, and Lili Reinhart, the 50-year-old singer talked about the moment where she made the Crazy Rich Asians star bleed during an intense fight scene.
"I knew [Wu] was a gangster the day we were doing the scene where I tell her to hang up the phone ... and she won't hang it up," Lopez said.
Before the scene, Jennifer, who was skeptical of Wu's fighting skills, made sure that her co-star knew how fierce the brawl would be. But to her surprise, Wu ended up becoming more violent than her.
"In the first take, I say to her, 'We're going to fight it out.' And she goes, 'Oh, yeah, yeah. You're good.' I was like, 'Are you sure? OK,'" the singer recalled. "I did it, and I was like, 'Pow!' And she started fighting more than me even. Then the phone smacks her in the nose and cuts her nose open."
Wu then intervened to say that her nose wasn't cut open but she had a "big, big bump" to which Lopez responded, "You were bleeding."
After the accident on the sets, Jennifer was worried that she has broken Wu's nose and what about if the filming might get cancelled.
"I got so nervous! I was like, 'I broke her nose!' And she was like, 'It's totally fine," Lopez recalled. "I feel like we bonded at that moment. I had a respect for you after that. I was like, 'Yeah, we're going to do this movie.'"
'Hustlers' is slated to hit the theatres on September 13. (ANI)

