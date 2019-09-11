Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez overwhelmed after hearing positive reviews for 'Hustlers'

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 14:48 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez is overwhelmed by the reviews praising her performance in the upcoming film 'Hustlers'.
The 50-year-old actor got a little emotional and shed a few tears while speaking with Hoda Kotb on SiriusXM radio on Tuesday, reported People.
As Kotb read a few of the reviews hailing Lopez's performance, the mother-of-two smiled as she tried to compose herself.
"I've just been working hard for so long, for my whole life. It's nice. Sorry, you guys know I'm emotional," she said as her voice lowered.
Lopez described hearing of the reviews after the film's premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.
"I was literally sitting in my bed yesterday and they were sending me all the reviews. I could not believe it," Lopez said.
"I was crying, me and my girlfriend of 20 years were sitting there and she was trying to film me. I was like, 'Oh my God'," she added.
She continued, "You work hard your whole life and you wonder if anybody notices in a sense, on that level, to be in that conversation. You have dreams when you're a little girl of being at the Oscars, you know what I mean?"
While the Academy Award nominations are a few months away, Lopez said, "Just to talk about it is amazing. And for people to be saying that is nice."
In the film, the 50-year-old superstar plays Ramona, the leader of a group of strippers in a Robin Hood-esque scheme to scam wealthy men, when the sex industry bottoms out during the financial crisis of the late 2000s. The film also stars Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Lizzo, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, and Keke Palmer as the group of strippers.
Several film critics shared their thoughts about the upcoming movie on Twitter after its TIFF premiere, with many hailing Lopez's performance and acting prowess.
The film is inspired by a true story detailed in a New York Magazine article titled 'The Hustlers at Scores', which was first published in December 2015.
The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 13. Apart from starring in the film, Lopez is currently on tour. She began her 'It's My Party' tour in June and will continue to tour in North America throughout the summer. (ANI)

