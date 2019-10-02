Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson reunite after 22 years for 'Marry Me'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): After showing off her spectacular moves like a stripper in the latest release 'Hustlers,' Jennifer Lopez is working on her next romantic comedy 'Marry Me'.

The 50-year-old Lopez, who will feature alongside Own Wilson, was spotted filming scenes for the movie on Tuesday in Coney Island, New York.

She and the Wonder appeared very close on set as they laughed and walked hand in hand.

For the scene, the actor wore a full-length, suede, beige coat over a white tank and loose-fitting brown pants.

She paired the look with brown and white Fendi logo sneakers, a striped velour paperboy cap, and of course, her bedazzled tumbler to stay hydrated between scenes, reported People.

The film will see the two stars back together for the first time since the two starred in the 1997 horror movie -- 'Anaconda.'

According to IMBD, the film follows a pop star who has learned that her rock-star fiance jilted her moments before their Madison Square Garden-wedding.

On a whim, she marries a random guy in the crowd instead, reported People. The film also stars are Sarah Silverman, Maluma and 'Game of Thrones' actor, John Bradley. (ANI)

