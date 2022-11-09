Jennifer Lopez reveals how she reunited with husband Ben Affleck

Los Angeles [US], November 9 (ANI): Jennifer Lopez has revealed that her now-husband Ben Affleck initiated their romance's rekindling!

Page Six quoted Lopez's statement to Vogue - "Obviously we weren't trying to go out in public. But I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there."

She added, "People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real."



According to Page Six, Lopez revealed that Ben Affleck emailed her after his split from Ana De Armas to let her know he spoke highly about her in an interview. From there, they kept talking and even started hanging out.

Lopez tied the knot with Affleck in July this year in Las Vegas and once again at his Georgia estate in August.

Fox News reported that the three-day wedding weekend concluded in Affleck's Georgia estate in August this year.

Mr and Mrs Affleck's wedding was attended by roughly 135 guests, a source told Fox News. The insider revealed that attendees were left with straw gift bags that were monogrammed with the newlyweds' initials "J.B". The source described the contents of the bags as "a taste of Georgia."

Affleck proposed to Lopez in April after the two rekindled their romance. The couple first dated in 2002 and were engaged to be married in 2003 before calling off the wedding and eventually splitting. (ANI)

