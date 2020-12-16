Jennifer Lopez reveals how she's kept her spirits up in 2020

Washington [US], December 16 (ANI): American actor-singer Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about the coronavirus quarantine and coming face-to-face with all of the challenges presented by the year 2020.

According to Fox News, the 51-year-old star told CBS, "I think all of us during the quarantine was a little bit afraid of the kids just sitting in front of their electronics all day."

The 'Hustlers' star is mother to 12-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

As per Fox News, to keep everyone occupied, Lopez and her kiddos would spend time outdoors, playing Wiffle ball or holding painting parties.

Like many, however, the multihyphenate appreciated spending extra time with her family.



"For quarantine and being inside the house, it was just spending time together and doing movie time and having dinner together every night, which we don't get to do all the time, and I think a lot of families don't get to do that as much as they want," she shared.

Between the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and more, the stress- year 2020 wore on everyone, Lopez included; the actor has a strategy for keeping her spirits up, however.

"For me, when I'm in pain or things are tough, I feel like the more of a positive mindset that I can keep and an attitude of gratitude is key to realizing life is going to be OK," the 'Money Train' star told CBS.

She added: "Just being grateful for the things we do have and keeping ourselves on track in that way."

Lopez has managed to keep herself rather busy during the lockdown.

In September, she released 'Pa Ti,' a collaboration with Maluma, followed by the release of 'In the Morning' last month.

She also recently performed at the American Music Awards and announced the upcoming launch of a beauty line. (ANI)

