Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez reveals she felt 'sick' watching 'Hustlers' for first time

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:47 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez revealed that she was horrified to see herself play a stripper in the upcoming movie 'Hustlers' for more reasons than one.
The 50-year-old star may get a little criminal in 'Hustlers', but in real life, the actor likes to walk the straight and narrow. The actor recently sat down for a new interview with Entertainment Tonight and revealed that she felt a bit disturbed after watching her character's behaviour in the film, reported Fox News.
"When I watched the movie for the first time, I was like, a little bit sick to my stomach," she said.
"I was like, 'Oh my God! What are they doing? They are going to kill this guy!'" she shared about one scene in which she and her fellow strippers hustle a rich man. "They were playing with fire."
Lopez explained, "I'm a by-the-book kind of person. Like, I'm always afraid. I don't want to jaywalk or anything. They're going to get me."
In 'Hustlers', the 50-year-old superstar, who plays Ramona, the leader of a group of strippers in a Robin Hood-esque scheme to scam wealthy men, when the sex industry bottoms out during the financial crisis of the late 2000s, also admitted that the actual stripping down gave her pause.
"It's not like me being onstage with a bunch of tights and fishnets on and bodysuits. Those are sexy costumes. This is another level. You're out there naked," she said.
In one of the scenes, Lopez danced in a G-string to establish her character's reputation as the Big Apple's most cunning stripper and revealed she felt "terrified" doing the scene.
"I was terrified," the 'Dance Again' singer confessed to Variety.
"I felt exposed. I was like, 'I've never done anything like this. I'm going to be up there in f---ing dental floss. What is this? Who is this person?" she said.
However, once she actually got to work, she felt much better playing the part.
"Then you get up there, and you have to have a 'f--- you,' empowered attitude. You have to take your power back. You have to be so bold," she said.
'Hustlers' also stars Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Cardi B. The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 13.
Apart from starring in the film, Lopez is currently on tour. She began her 'It's My Party' tour in June and will continue to tour in North America throughout the summer. (ANI)

