Jennifer Lopez rocks 'One World' concert with special rendition of 'People'

Washington D.C. [USA], April 19 (ANI): Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez took the online concert 'One World: Together At Home' by storm with her special performance of Barbra Streisand's 'People.'

According to E! Online, before starting with the special rendition of the song, Lopez took a moment to thank the organiser of the event - Global Citizen.

"You know there's one thing that I realize more than anything during this whole time and it's how much we all need each other," E! Online quoted her as saying.

JLo's fiancee Alex Rodriguez attended the online concert and also took to social media to ask people to tune into the show.

"We are beyond honored to convert our back yard to a makeshift stage so we could be a part of tonight's One World: Together at Home show," he said on Instagram.

"Tune in now and check out all of the incredible performances by these amazing artists...and most of all, stay safe everyone," he added.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and Global Citizen organised show was kickstarted by musician Lady Gaga.

Over 70 artists and celebrities from across the globe had joined the initiative of the online concert to thank and celebrate the healthcare workers fighting the pandemic.

Some of the artists that were a part of the show are Elton John, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Celine Dion, and the Rolling Stone.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the virtual concert raised over USD 127 million for the relief efforts of COVID-19.

The show was hosted by the most popular hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert. (ANI)

