Jennifer Lopez says she is in no hurry to marry Alex Rodriguez

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 1 (ANI): American singer-actor Jennifer Lopez talked about her special relationship with Alex Rodriguez and made it clear that she is not in any rush to walk down the aisle, while underlining that Alex is "so different" compared to her past relationships.

Last March, the retired professional baseball player got down on his knee to propose J.Lo in a romantic beach-side setting and the two lovebirds were engaged.

According to E! News, on Saturday, the 'Hustlers' star beamed in a vibrant yellow suit as she sat down with Oprah Winfrey for '2020 Vision Tour: Your Life in Focus' in Los Angeles.

Lopez even shared a series of pictures with Oprah on her Instagram and wrote, "Such a great time with @Oprah! Thank you so much and thank you to everyone who came out today for #Oprahs2020VisionTour. "



During her panel, Lopez was vocal about her relationship with Rodriguez, how she introduced her two kids to him and her not-so-planned-out wedding.

When asked if it mattered when she marries Alex, J.Lo simply responded, "No, no... it doesn't. It's so funny because when we first got engaged I was like, 'Oooo, we're gonna get married in a couple months?!' You're old thinking comes right back, all that hopeless romantic [stuff] that made me get married three times."

"He's like, 'whatever you want to do, we can talk about it'. I said, but if we're going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush. If that's what we're really going to do, if we're really going to be partners," she further explained.

She added, "If we're really going to try to build something together that we both never had or both never felt like we had--which was a family with a husband and a wife, and a mother and a father--and we embrace all of our children and we show them something that we didn't have."

Jennifer said that Alex is so special to her because he's so different compared to her past relationships. (ANI)

