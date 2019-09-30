Jennifer Lopez shares beautiful moments from engagement party

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Singer Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez who recently threw a lavish engagement party, shared their favourite moments from the event.

Two days after their celebration, the couple shared sweet pictures of their respective daughters, Emme Maribel, and Ella Alexander, from the night.

In one of the pictures, the 50-year-old singer who wore a ruffled sleeve white dress is seen giving a sweet kiss to her fiancee Rodriguez who went formal for the occasion.

"Thank you, Carol and Bob, for the most beautifully elegant night...we love you," she captioned the picture.



In the second snap, the family of four can be seen sharing a good moment together.

"9/27/19," the mother of two captioned the family picture.



Lopez is a mother to 11-year-old twins Maximilian David and Emme, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez shares daughters Ella, 11, and Natasha Alexander, 14, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

The couple had a party in Los Angeles on Friday to toast their engagement with their blended family and friends. (ANI)

